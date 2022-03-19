ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc cut its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 111.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

NYSEARCA EQL traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19.

