Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.21 ($45.29).

ALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Alstom stock traded up €0.65 ($0.71) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €21.63 ($23.77). The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($41.07). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.99.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

