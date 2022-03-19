Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.62

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.18. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 34,578 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.
Altigen Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATGN)
