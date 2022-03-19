Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.62

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.18. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 34,578 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

