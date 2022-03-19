Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altium from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

Altium Ltd. engages in the developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from the PCB business for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and emerging markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

