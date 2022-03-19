Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.74. 54,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,702. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

