Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,471 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of MO opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

