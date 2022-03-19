Altus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

PFE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 50,432,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,054,508. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

