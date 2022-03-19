Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler Sells 17,441 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 17,441 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $1,590,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.09. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Cowen reduced their price target on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.
Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
