Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $27,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

