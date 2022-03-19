América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

