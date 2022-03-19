American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) COO Sells $667,729.06 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

