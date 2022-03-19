American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.31.

AEP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.07. 5,447,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,783. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $98.15.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

