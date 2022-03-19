American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

