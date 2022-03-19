American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) & Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Head to Head Comparison

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Equity Investment Life has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 12.85% 6.27% 0.51% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Jackson Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.69 billion 1.04 $473.99 million $4.54 8.76 Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.46 $3.18 billion N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Equity Investment Life and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 2 6 0 2.75 Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.17%. Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.53%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

