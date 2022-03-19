American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $190.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.