American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,955. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

