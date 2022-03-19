American International Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,021,000 after acquiring an additional 285,532 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in US Foods by 115.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 401,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 214,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in US Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after buying an additional 45,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.22 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

