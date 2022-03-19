American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

AOUT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CL King dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Mary E. Gallagher purchased 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $49,962.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

