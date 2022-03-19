Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) will post sales of $242.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.57 million to $245.80 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $282.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $999.69 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

ABCB stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.18. 933,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.22. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $59.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,251,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,297,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 931,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,286,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

