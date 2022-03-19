Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will post sales of $242.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.57 million to $245.80 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $282.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $999.69 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

ABCB stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.18. 933,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.22. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $59.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,251,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,297,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 931,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,286,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

