AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AME opened at $134.76 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.11.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMETEK by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in AMETEK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AMETEK by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,757,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AMETEK by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
