AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AME opened at $134.76 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMETEK by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in AMETEK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AMETEK by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,757,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AMETEK by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

