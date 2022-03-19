Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

AMGN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.25. 6,694,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.67. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

