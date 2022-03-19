Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter worth about $412,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.