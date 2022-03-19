Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.71 on Friday. Amyris has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $23.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amyris by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.