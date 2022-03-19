Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.98 Million

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) to post $422.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.90 million and the lowest is $419.50 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $260.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. 5,589,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,137. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $1,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,715 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

