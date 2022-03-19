Analysts Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) will report $87.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.88 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $59.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $429.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $443.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $604.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $665.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,171 shares of company stock valued at $21,112,061 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,845.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $3,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. 620,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,358. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

