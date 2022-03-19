Analysts Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $362.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

Several research firms have commented on HLMN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,345. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after buying an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after buying an additional 1,997,697 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,252,000 after purchasing an additional 986,863 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

