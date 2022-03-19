Analysts Anticipate Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will announce $230,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year sales of $720,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ IMRX remained flat at $$7.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,386,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,568. Immuneering has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 191,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 23,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

