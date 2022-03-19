Analysts Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDSB opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.44. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 102,512 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $7,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 311,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

