Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RIGL traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. 7,331,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $592.30 million, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $6,407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 937,006 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 615,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

