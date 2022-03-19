Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.34). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alphatec to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 73.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 600,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,413. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

