Analysts Expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Post -$2.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.37). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.98) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA remained flat at $$99.99 on Friday. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,326. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.