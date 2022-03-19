Analysts Expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 495,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,267. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

