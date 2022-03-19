Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793,528 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 451,825 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,959,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after acquiring an additional 70,503 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

