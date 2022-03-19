Analysts Expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Laureate Education posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $176,000.

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

