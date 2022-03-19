Analysts Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHIP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 60,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $4,378,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,374. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.