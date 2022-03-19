Analysts Expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings. SecureWorks reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SecureWorks.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

