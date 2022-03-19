Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. WEC Energy Group also posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $40,209,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,319,000 after acquiring an additional 447,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

