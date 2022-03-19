Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year.

APTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

