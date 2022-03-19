Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $171.20

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,778. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.09.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,002. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $84,942,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.