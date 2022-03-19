Analysts Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Target Price at $329.85

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $219.18 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

