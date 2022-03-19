Analysts Set Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Target Price at $15.88

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrefour from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

