Analysts Set Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Target Price at $270.00

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

FEEXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

