Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target at $23.61

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.61.
A number of research analysts recently commented on INGXF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
INGXF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 7,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $18.99.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.