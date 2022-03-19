Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $95.30

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.89.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,623. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

