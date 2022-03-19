Analysts Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Price Target at $150.53

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.83. 1,876,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.67. Clorox has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.