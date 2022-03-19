Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Price Target at $3,436.33

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Separately, HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF remained flat at $$38.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

