Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). Equities analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

