Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,684.50 ($47.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £49.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,539.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,099.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

