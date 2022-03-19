ANI Pharmaceuticals’ (ANIP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

