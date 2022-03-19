Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.30.

ANTM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,570. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.87. Anthem has a 52-week low of $345.34 and a 52-week high of $482.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

